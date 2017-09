MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to reports of a shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday evening.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby says officers responded to a home on 12th Ave. S. around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim.

Crosby says officers identified a suspect and took them into custody in connection. No further information on the suspect has been released.

