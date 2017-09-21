Myrtle Beach woman charged after shooting boyfriend in chest area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to reports of a shooting in Myrtle Beach Thursday evening.

Lynda Kaye Olge of Myrtle Beach was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby says officers responded to a home on 12th Ave. S. around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim.

Capt. Crosby also says the investigation revealed that it was a domestic- related incident.

The report from Myrtle Beach police says the victim was shot in the chest area and was bleeding under his left arm near his armpit area.

Officials have not yet released the condition of the male victim.