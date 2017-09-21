SC Beard Club hosts 4th annual competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Members of the South Carolina Beard Club joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the club’s upcoming 4th Annual Beard & Stache Competition. Damon Moody explained some of the basics of maintaining a well-groomed beard. (Watch the video for more details.)

Bill “Pops” Best said 65 people participated in last year’s competition in 16 different categories. There are even two novelty categories for women. Money raised through entry fees benefits Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. Last year the competition raised more than $2,600.

The competition is on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m. at Rockin’ Hard Saloon in Murrells Inlet. The cost is $20 to compete and $15 to watch.

