Study finds SC workers think they deserve major pay raise

By Published:
(WSPA) — A new study finds workers in South Carolina think they deserve a $10,406 pay raise on average.
The firm, Intelligent Video Solutions, surveyed 3,000 U.S. workers to find how much of a pay raise people in each state felt they should get.
People in Maryland felt the most undervalued of any state. On average, workers there said they deserved a raise of $17,508. On the other hand, West Virginians were the most content with their salaries only asking for $2,271 more.
The study also found people in South Carolina felt they deserved an extra eight days of vacation each year.
People in technology industry wanted the biggest raises, asking for 58% more than what they already make.

