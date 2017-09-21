StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Warm, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue for the next couple of days. The warm, humid weather will continue today and Friday. Some spots will see afternoon highs near 90 again today. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms developing dues to the warm, humid weather both today and Friday. The showers will be hit or miss, so not everyone will see rain. Some drier air will move in for the weekend, lowering the chance for rain and bringing more sunshine. Mostly sunny, warm weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 89-90 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.