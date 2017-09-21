Truck with 40,000 pounds of vodka overturns in NC

CLAYTON, N.C. — A tractor-trailer carrying a full load of vodka flipped on its side in Clayton Thursday morning at the intersection of Shotwell Road and U.S. Route 70, causing major delays and shutting down the road in the area for hours, according to Town of Clayton officials.

The Clayton Fire Department posted a photo on their Facebook page of the tractor-trailer flipped on its side next to a power pole just before 6 a.m. According to the post, Shotwell Road was blocked at Executive Drive. Clayton officials reported that the road reopened just after 2 p.m.

The incident happened when the driver flipped his cab and trailer as he made a right turn onto Shotwell Road from U.S. 70 west, town officials said. Police said the truck was carrying 17 pallets of vodka that weighed 40,000 pounds.

The State Highway Patrol faulted the truck’s driver for failing to lock down the load, which allowed it to shift when he took the turn onto Shotwell Road, according to town officials.

The driver, Johnathan Davis Chrissy of Kingsland, Georgia, had never been to Clayton before, town officials said.

A passerby was able to help the driver get out of the truck, the department said. The driver was OK following the crash.

Firefighters responding to the scene were quickly able to contain an oil spill, according to the post.

The Clayton Police Department tweeted that a special wrecker had to come to the scene to tip the tractor-trailer right-side up. The one wrecker wasn’t enough and multiple tow trucks also showed up. Officials said that what was supposed to only take a couple of hours may now take all day.

Emergency responders shut down Shotwell Road from U.S. 70 all the way down to Old U.S. Highway 70 while crews workedto upright the trailer. Town officials said the cab has been flipped, but had to be disconnected from the trailer because the vodka weighed too much to upright. The metal trailer became twisted and contorted due to the effort to upright it, officials said.

The vodka was off-loaded box by box before the trailer was flipped. Many of the bottles shattered during the crash and even the liquor bottles that didn’t shatter will be trashed. The liquor was New Amsterdam Vodka, town officials said.

It took nearly six hours for the trailer to be flipped back upright.

Johnston County schools and nearby businesses have been alerted that the intersection may not be opened again until after 5 p.m.

All lanes of eastbound U.S. 70 are open and two lanes of westbound U.S. 70 remain open. Despite that, drivers should try to avoid the area. Drivers coming up Shotwell Road can use Old U.S. Highway 70 and head to Moore or Robertson Street to access U.S. 70.