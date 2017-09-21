Two jailed for murder after body found in Hartsville house fire

Related Coverage Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly Hartsville fire as a homicide

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a body found during a house fire in Hartsville earlier this month.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained murder warrants for Ky’Ron Earl Jamal Peterson, 22, and Darius Cedric Gibson, 17, both of Hartsville, for the death of Dominic Alton Midgett.

On Sept. 5, Midgett’s body was discovered in a house fire that occurred on Persimmons Dr. in the Hartsville area of Darlington County. Investigators say Peterson and Gibson shot Midgett, then attempted to cover up the murder by putting Midgett’s body in a mobile home and setting it on fire.

Peterson and Gibson are also facing two counts of arson.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says investigators located Peterson in Columbia on Saturday. SLED agents arrested Peterson, who had drugs on him at the time of arrest, adds Lt. Kilgo. SLED charged Peterson with distribution of methamphetamine and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant for his arrest for murder. Peterson is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. Peterson will be brought to Darlington County for arraignment upon release from the Lexington County Detention Center.

Gibson was arrested Tuesday and denied bond on Thursday. Gibson remains at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Lt. Kilgo says the case remains under investigation. If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.