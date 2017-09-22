2017 Magnet Fair to be held at Darlington Middle School

DARLINGTON, SC – Students and families from across Darlington County School District are invited to participate in the 2017 Magnet Fair on Sept. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Darlington Middle School.

The Magnet Fair aims to stir up excitement and applications for the district’s magnet programs. There are several programs available in the district, and returning for a second year will be the ACCELERATE SC’s Engineering LaunchPad and Pre-ACCELERATE BRIDGE Program. Open to rising ninth and tenth graders, the program will be housed at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Criteria for acceptance into the programs include successful completion of Algebra I in eighth grade, successful completion of Algebra II in ninth grade, current first semester grades, standardized test scores, and two positive teacher recommendations.

The district’s online magnet application will go live at the start of the fair. The exciting event will kick off with an opening act by the Darlington Middle School cheerleaders in the school’s cafeteria.

Other performances during the Magnet Fair will include Darlington High School Marching Falcons, Hartsville Middle School band, Thornwell School for the Arts’ chorus, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology’s Phoenix Phame. All contributing schools will include Brockington Elementary Magnet School, Thornwell School for the Arts, Darlington Middle School, Hartsville Middle School, Darlington High School, Hartsville High School and Mayo High School.

The fair will also feature photo booths, face painting and food for sale.

Darlington Middle School is located at 150 Pinedale Drive in Darlington. For more information, call Marisa Johnson, coordinator of Arts and Innovative Programs, at 843-398-2241.

-Press Release.