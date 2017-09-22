Area families invited to educational “Share the Color” food workshops in celebration of World Food Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – (PRESS RELEASE) Subway® restaurants across the Pee Dee and Coastal areas and local food and nutrition experts are celebrating World Food Day with a series of “Share the Color” food workshops. The “Share the Color” program is designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks.

Timed around World Food Day on October 16, the “Share the Color” food workshops are free and will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite.

“The fall season is a great time to enjoy plentiful local produce,” said Jamie Kandora, a registered dietitian with Tidelands Health. “We want to encourage kids to explore the many colorful foods that are essential to their overall health.”

Kandora will lead the food workshops in Florence and Myrtle Beach. Registered dietitian Stephanie May, also with Tidelands Health, will share her nutrition expertise with families in Murrells Inlet. Ashlinn Naseman, clinical dietitian with Carolinas Hospital System-Marion, will present at the sub shop in Marion.

The Share the Color event schedule is:

Monday, Oct. 16, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 1945 10th Ave N. in Myrtle Beach

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 2884 N. Williston Rd. in Florence

Thursday, Oct. 19, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Subway restaurant, 2533 E. Hwy 76 in Marion

Saturday, Oct. 21, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Subway restaurant, 10799 Hwy 707 in Murrells Inlet

To register for the Share the Color program, visit https://sharethecolor-peedee-coastal.eventbrite.com.