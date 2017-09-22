Around Town: The 71st Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair

LUMBERTON (WBTW) – There’s so much, organizers had to add an extra day to the schedule! The “blue ribbon fun”  of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair will begin September 28th and run through October 7th in Lumberton, NC.

Providing outstanding rides for the 7th year will be Wade Shows and Big Rock Amusements. Their spectacular rides will thrill and excite you. New to the fair this year is Dakota and Friends, an interactive dinosaur show, and Agri-puppets which will entertain folks of all ages. Also back again is the Hansen’s Family Circus, Alan Sands, and the Chicken Pickin’ Contest. Of course there will be exhibits, animal shows, and even an antique tractor pull – all of which comes with your gate admission. Don’t forget to enter your entries to see if you will get a blue ribbon!

More Bang for Your Buck:

Gate admission remains the same low $7 to get in, and $22 for an unlimited ride band. You can get a special deal before the fair with advance tickets (can be purchased at the Sun-do stores, State Employee Credit Union, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center office, and online), $22 dollars will get you gate admission, an unlimited ride band, and more than $50 in coupons.

Buy Online for Savings
You can also purchase tickets by clicking here for special online savings as well as a family four pack. With the family four pack two adults over 18, two youth under 18 will receive entry to the fair and each will get an unlimited ride band for just $80 a 36-dollar savings from the price at the gate.

 

Thursday, September 28, 2017 – Opening Day
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $FREE
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  FREE ADMISSION courtesy of Sanderson Farms.

 

**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.

Friday, September 29, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  Tickets Sale close at 11:00 pm

 

Saturday, September 30, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 11:00AM
Rides open at: 11:00AM
Other Info:  Tickets Sale close at 11:00 pm

 

Sunday, October 1, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Free Amusements Rides for the 1st hour ONLY(1:00-2:00) Gate Opens at: 1:00PM
Rides open at: 1:00PM
Other Info:  Free Admission with Current church bulletin until 2:00 pm

Military, add First Responder (Law Enforcement, Fire, Rescue) Appreciation Day Free Admission to all with Proper Photo ID

Univision Family Day One Day only Special Price $20.00 Included Admission & All Carnival Rides & Entertainment

Gates close at 7 pm

 

Monday, October 2, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  $2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
Download Coupon

 

Tuesday, October 3, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  Special Needs Children’s Day (by invitation only)

College students are admitted to the fair for free with a valid school ID; other school students are admitted to the fair for free with a school coupon.
Tickets Sales close at 10:00 pm

$2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
Download Coupon

 

Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  Senior Citizen Day (62 & older admitted free all day)

College students are admitted to the fair for free with a valid school ID; other school students are admitted to the fair for free with a school coupon.

$2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
Download Coupon
Tickets Sales close at 10:00 pm

 

Thursday, October 5, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  Free admission for 5 cans of Food (in date) to be donated to local food pantries

$2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
Download Coupon

Ticket sales close at 10:00pm

 

Friday, October 6, 2017
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
Other Info:  Ticket sales close at 11:00pm

 

Saturday, October 7, 2017 – Final Day of the Fair
Admission Pricing Ride Specials Hours
General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE		 Gate Opens at: 11:00AM
Rides open at: 11:00AM
Other Info:  Ticket sales / gates close at 11:00pm
2017 Fair Entertainment

Exciting entertainment during all 10 days of the 2017 Robeson County Fair! For a complete daily schedule, please visit the schedule page.

Jordan Davis
WKML Artist Showcase: Jordan Davis
Performing Live
Friday, September 29th 7-8:30 pm
Miss North Carolina
Miss North Carolina, Victoria Huggins
Appearing during Ribbon Cutting
Thursday, September 28th
Alan Sands
Alan Sands Comedy Hypnotist
2017 Show Times
Performing Daily
Close Encounters
Close Encounters of the Exotic Kind
2017 Show Times
Performing Daily
Rockit Robot
Rockit Robot
2017 Show Times
Performing Daily on the Grounds
T&L Characters
2017 Show Times
Performing Daily on the Grounds
Dakota and Friends
Dakota and Friends
2017 Show Times
Performing Daily
Univision
Univision UniMas Concert
featuring LaRegia De Monterrey, Los Sobrinos De Rigo Touaz, Soerte Sierrena, and Gpupo Rebelion de Maria Rezps
October 1 from 18pm
Information provided by robesoncountyfair.com.

