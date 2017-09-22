Around Town: The 71st Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair

Providing outstanding rides for the 7th year will be Wade Shows and Big Rock Amusements. Their spectacular rides will thrill and excite you. New to the fair this year is Dakota and Friends, an interactive dinosaur show, and Agri-puppets which will entertain folks of all ages. Also back again is the Hansen’s Family Circus, Alan Sands, and the Chicken Pickin’ Contest. Of course there will be exhibits, animal shows, and even an antique tractor pull – all of which comes with your gate admission. Don’t forget to enter your entries to see if you will get a blue ribbon!

More Bang for Your Buck:

Gate admission remains the same low $7 to get in, and $22 for an unlimited ride band. You can get a special deal before the fair with advance tickets (can be purchased at the Sun-do stores, State Employee Credit Union, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center office, and online), $22 dollars will get you gate admission, an unlimited ride band, and more than $50 in coupons.

Buy Online for Savings

You can also purchase tickets by clicking here for special online savings as well as a family four pack. With the family four pack two adults over 18, two youth under 18 will receive entry to the fair and each will get an unlimited ride band for just $80 a 36-dollar savings from the price at the gate.