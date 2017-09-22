Around Town: The 71st Annual Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair

LUMBERTON (WBTW) – There’s so much, organizers had to add an extra day to the schedule! The “blue ribbon fun” of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair will begin September 28th and run through October 7th in Lumberton, NC.
Providing outstanding rides for the 7th year will be Wade Shows and Big Rock Amusements. Their spectacular rides will thrill and excite you. New to the fair this year is Dakota and Friends, an interactive dinosaur show, and Agri-puppets which will entertain folks of all ages. Also back again is the Hansen’s Family Circus, Alan Sands, and the Chicken Pickin’ Contest. Of course there will be exhibits, animal shows, and even an antique tractor pull – all of which comes with your gate admission. Don’t forget to enter your entries to see if you will get a blue ribbon!
Gate admission remains the same low $7 to get in, and $22 for an unlimited ride band. You can get a special deal before the fair with advance tickets (can be purchased at the Sun-do stores, State Employee Credit Union, North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center office, and online), $22 dollars will get you gate admission, an unlimited ride band, and more than $50 in coupons.
Buy Online for Savings
You can also purchase tickets by clicking here for special online savings as well as a family four pack. With the family four pack two adults over 18, two youth under 18 will receive entry to the fair and each will get an unlimited ride band for just $80 a 36-dollar savings from the price at the gate.
|Admission Pricing
|Ride Specials
|Hours
|General Admission: $FREE
Ages 3 and under: FREE
|Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
|Other Info: FREE ADMISSION courtesy of Sanderson Farms.
**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.
|Admission Pricing
|Ride Specials
|Hours
|General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE
|Gate Opens at: 11:00AM
Rides open at: 11:00AM
|Other Info: Tickets Sale close at 11:00 pm
**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.
|Admission Pricing
|Ride Specials
|Hours
|General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE
|Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
|Other Info: $2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
Download Coupon
**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.
|Admission Pricing
|Ride Specials
|Hours
|General Admission: $7.00 ($5 with coupon)
Ages 3 and under: FREE
|Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
|Other Info: Senior Citizen Day (62 & older admitted free all day)
College students are admitted to the fair for free with a valid school ID; other school students are admitted to the fair for free with a school coupon.
$2 off gate admission coupon offered (not valid on advance sale tickets).
**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.
|Admission Pricing
|Ride Specials
|Hours
|General Admission: $7.00
Ages 3 and under: FREE
|Gate Opens at: 4:30PM
Rides open at: 4:30PM
|Other Info: Ticket sales close at 11:00pm
**Prices, specials, and hours are subject to change without notice.
Exciting entertainment during all 10 days of the 2017 Robeson County Fair! For a complete daily schedule, please visit the schedule page.