DEU arrests Georgetown man after chase with 2-year-old in back seat

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and Georgetown City Police Officers say they arrested a man Thursday after he led investigators on a chase with his 2-year-old in the back seat.

While on patrol in Georgetown, investigators observed Adam David Orr driving a rental pick-up truck. The suspect was a suspended driver and agents were aware he was still involved in drug distribution. The press release from the DEU states he pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in General Sessions court just this past week.

After confirming his license was suspended, they attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Orr fled.

During the chase, Orr reportedly drove on the wrong side of the road at a stationary police vehicle, according to officials.

The press release from the DEU says the suspect abandoned the truck an apartment complex on Church Street and removed his 2-year-old son from the pick-up and attempted to hand him to a person standing outside an apartment.

None of the officers involved were aware that the child was in the vehicle during the incident.

Orr was taken into custody and his son was eventually turned over to the Department of Social Services. Agents recovered a significant amount of both Heroin and Cocaine from the vehicle and a large quantity of cash from Orr who was presently unemployed.

Orr is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on pending warrants for unlawful neglect of a child, driving under suspension fourth offense, habitual traffic offender, failure to stop for blue lights third offense, reckless driving, trafficking cocaine second offense and trafficking heroin second offense.