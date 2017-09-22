Florence County Sheriff’s Office says mobile app could help lower crime

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office launched a mobile app and the sheriff says he hopes the technology will help lower crime.

Florence County is the first law enforcement agency in the Pee Dee area to get an app. The app allows people to view who is in the detention center, who’s wanted by law enforcement, and also report crimes.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to lower our crime rate, we’re going to do it,” says Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone. “We’re looking for anything that we can do to make things better for us and our constituents.”

Boone says the $20,000 app was paid for by a grant but the agency will pay a yearly $5,000 fee to keep it updated.

Dominic Owens IT Director says the app will help the office be more transparent. The app show inmates at the detention center, active warrants and Pee Dee’s wanted list.

“With the number of calls that we get and wanting to stay on the cutting edge,” says Owens. “Wanting the public to be able to trust their local Sheriff’s office we want to put this information in their hands.”

Boone says about 60,000 people come to Florence County for work or education. People can submit anonymous tips to the sheriff’s office through the app on crimes and cold cases.

“We can’t be everywhere at one time. We rely on the public,” states Sheriff Boone.

“It will help keep their neighborhood safe,” predicts Owens. “If they see a crime instead of having to sit down pick up the phone and give the information and wait on an officer. They can submit that tip.”

The app is free and available now. Search “Florence County Sheriff’s Office” in the app store.