Former NC Gov. Pat McCrory not ruling out 2020 campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is keeping himself busy since leaving office with work, a new lake home and as a Charlotte radio station pundit. And he’s not closed the door to another gubernatorial run.

McCrory told The Associated Press he signed a contract with WBT radio to do a daily morning segment starting last week. House Bill 2 and the Interstate 77 toll lanes were early on-the-air topics. Both issues likely contributed to McCrory’s narrow defeat to Democrat Roy Cooper last fall.

McCrory has run three gubernatorial campaigns and may consider a fourth in 2020, but he won’t make any decisions until after the 2018 elections. McCrory says he’s keeping close to the vest what other work he’s doing because he wants to shield clients from publicity.