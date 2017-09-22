Grand Strand home show brings experts, insights & ideas this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) The 2017 Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show is in Myrtle Beach Friday through Sunday, September 22 to 24. Joan Inglis is one of the workshop presenters, and she joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to give a preview of the show, specifically her workshop. Inglis is the owner of Carolina Spaces, and her presentation covers ways to add style and value to your home.

Here’s a Q&A summarizing the tips Inglis shared Friday morning:

What are the safest colors to use on big-ticket renovation projects? Begin all projects on permanent fixtures in the house (like tile, hardwood, and cabinets) with streamlined colors – the timeless colors – black, white, brown, and tan.

What if we're just looking to update the look of a living room? Light-colored furnishings are really popular. Instead of going stark white with upholstery, look for cream or gray fabrics. Then use an accent color or two in art, pillows, and accessories. Keep the color flowing throughout the room.

What can we do to make our bedroom more inviting? Replace your light fixture with a chandelier ; clear away all clutter from nightstands and chests; and add a plush rug under the bed.

Inglis will have more tips during her workshop at the home improvement show. More details about the show and the workshops are below:

Presenting Organization: Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association

Date: September 22, 23, 24, 2017

Hours: Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Ticket Pricing: $5.00 Children under 16 – free

Exhibits: More than 200 Exhibitors will showcase their products and services. You’ll find everything for small projects such as new flooring, new doors and windows, roofing, energy conserving products, Hurricane Protection products, new kitchens and bathrooms, awnings and sunrooms, to whole house remodels.

And it won’t stop with the house itself, people are staying in their homes longer, so it makes sense for them to improve the quality of their life by improving their home. Install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and enjoyable.

Meet the Pros: Brochures are a great way to get general information about products, but nothing beats a face-to-face chat with a professional. This is your opportunity to see and talk to home improvement, remodeling, construction, outdoor living and related industry professionals all in one place at one time – no appointment necessary.

Workshops and Demonstrations:

Interior Design

Landscaping & Yard Care

Culinary Demonstrations

For a complete listing and description of workshops, demonstrations and speaker bio’s visit http://www.myrtlebeachhomebuilders.org

Special Events:

Culinary Demonstrations and Food Tastings – Learn from local chefs as they share secrets, techniques and recipes. Following the demos please stay and enjoy a tasty sampling.

Learn from local chefs as they share secrets, techniques and recipes. Following the demos please stay and enjoy a tasty sampling. Specialty Market Place – A selection of exceptional southern fare, local honey and produce, fresh baked goods, salad dressing, gourmet dog treats, essential oils, beeswax candles and much more. Gourmet foods and everyday essentials to please your palate and delight even the pickiest of people.

A selection of exceptional southern fare, local honey and produce, fresh baked goods, salad dressing, gourmet dog treats, essential oils, beeswax candles and much more. Gourmet foods and everyday essentials to please your palate and delight even the pickiest of people. Support Our Local Artists –Visit the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild Exhibit and see local artists share and demonstrate their art.

–Visit the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild Exhibit and see local artists share and demonstrate their art. Don’t forget to pack it up and take it home – once you have experienced the market place and cemented your ideas, make sure you keep the product brochures and business cards in a file at home. They will serve as a resource for your home improvement or outdoor living project as well as a resource for future purchases.

Workshops & Demonstrations

Friday, September 22, 2017

12 pm How to Become a Clemson Extension Master Gardener by Gary Forrester, Clemson Extension Service – Clemson University Extension Service offers the citizens of South Carolina the Master Gardener Course. This 14-week course is taught at the Horry County Extension Office in Conway each spring, meeting 1 day a week for 3 hours. Enrollees learn all the aspects of gardening along the coastal regions of North and South Carolina. After successfully completing the course and the required volunteer community service, you will be awarded the title of Clemson Extension Master Gardener. At this seminar you will learn more about the program as well as meeting local Master Gardeners.

1 pm Updating Tips to Add Style and Value to Your Home by Joan Inglis, Carolina Spaces – There’s no better time to update your home than the present! Whether you’re planning a complete remodel or a quick refresh, it’s important to stay with styles that have longevity and add value. Learn the difference between fads and trends. Hear how colors can affect your mood. Know the latest in kitchen and bath materials, lighting and flooring. In all your updating, keep resale in mind!

2 pm Building & Maintaining Water Gardens by Gil Belcher, G & D Aquatics – Design the perfect low maintenance water feature for your home. Eco balance is the key!

3 pm Herbs 101 by Gary Forrester, Clemson Extension Service– Herbs can be utilized in the landscape is a variety of ways. Culinary herbs can be grown to allow for fresh herbs to be used in cooking. Herbs can be grown as decorative ornamentals as well as providing a food and nectar source for may butterflies and beneficial insects. At this seminar you will learn what herbs will grow well in our climate as well as how to care from them.

Saturday, September 23, 2017

12 pm Fallspice Chocolate Whoopie Pies by Chef Geoff Blount, International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach – What’s not to love when you pair fall spices and chocolate. Join Chef Blount as he prepares this delicious treat.

1 pm Solar 201 by Nick Safay, Solar Program Outreach Coordinator, Santee Cooper – Installing different Grid-Tied and Off Grid Solar Energy Systems for your Home.

2 pm Passion Fruit Marshmallow Lollipops by Chef Geoff Blount, International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach – Watch Chef Blount demonstrate how to make this fun and tasty treat.

Sunday, September 24, 2017

1 pm Pecan Cream Tartlets by Chef Geoff Blount, International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach – In this culinary demo, Chef Blount shows you how to prepare this Southern creation.

2 pm DIY Ottoman by April Holiday and Debbie Duncan, Reflections Home Design – A demonstration of how to turn repurposed materials into a stylish ottoman.

3 pm Container Gardening by Gary Forrester, Clemson Extension Service – Containers can be a valuable tool for any gardener limited by space or poor soil conditions. A wide variety of plants can be grown in containers ranging from annual ad perennial flowers to any type of vegetable adapted to your climate. At this seminar you will learn all the ins and outs of successful container gardening.