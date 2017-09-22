Hartsville plans to open new museum by fall 2018

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Hartsville, has recently added new infrastructure to its Downton area and residents will soon have a new family destination called the Edventure Museum.

The museum will feature tools to aid reading and science skills. They are also planning to have a science lab to teach visitors parts of the human body, and how to view an X-ray.

The City of Hartsville paid $100,000 to acquire the building, and will pay that same amount annually for operating costs , News13 was told there was 1 million dollars given from local sponsors and foundations for investment in the museum.

“They can climb around in an ambulance, or they can go to a big grocery store and learn sorting with their groceries and food,” said Director of Mainstreet Hartsville Suzy Moyd.”They get to learn how to count ,so they are going to have a lot of fun with little tiny grocery carts and fake food.”

News13 spoke with one downtown business owner who has young children and is excited to see the museum come to the neighborhood.

“The museum is a great addition to Hartsville because there are so many children,” said Johnna Byrd, owner of Coast on Carolina. “It is just another thing downtown gets that is a great opportunity for people to check out.”

Hartsville city officials told News13 they hope to have the Edventure Museum open by Fall 2018.