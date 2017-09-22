Long Bay Symphony begins 30th season Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Long Bay Symphony joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Friday to preview the upcoming season, which starts Sunday. This is the 30th season for the symphony. Watch the videos to learn more about the symphony and hear the music a trio from the symphony played during the show. More details are below.

From the symphony:

To open our 30th anniversary season, Maestro Charles Jones Evans will lead the Long Bay Symphony (LBS) in a performance of one of the most familiar and powerful vocal/orchestral masterpieces of all time. The concert takes place on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 4 pm at the Myrtle Beach High School Music and Arts Center.

German composer and educator Carl Orff created a compelling musical setting of verses from the Carmina Burana, a collection of bawdy, irreverent Medieval-era texts discovered in a Bavarian monastery in 1803.

In addition, the opening concert of the LBS’s “Year of the Symphony” features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s sparkling Symphony No. 31 (“Paris”), written for the composer’s symphonic debut with the French audiences.

Tickets range from $25 to $50. Student tickets (21 & under with student ID) are $10. For tickets call the box office 843-448-8379, purchase online at www.LongBaySymphony.com or visit us at 1107 48th Avenue N., Suite 310-E, Myrtle Beach.

Program Details

Dr. Charles Jones Evans, conductor

Louis Otey, baritone soloist

Amanda Horton, soprano soloist

Khary Wilson, tenor soloist Carolina Master Chorale

Coastal Carolina University Concert Choir

Hartsville Community Chorus