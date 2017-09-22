Pair face drug, child neglect charges after search on Yaupon Drive home

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say two people were arrested Wednesday after narcotics agents and Myrtle Beach police searched a home on Yaupon Drive.

The Horry County Police Department confirms Jamar ‘Doobie’ Williams and Akila Moody were taken into custody after agents found 43.27 grams of cocaine, 5.87 grams of marijuana, a 40 caliber handgun and more than $11,000 in cash at the home in the 1000 block of Yaupon Drive.

Williams will be charged with distribution of heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun during a violent crime and unlawful neglect of a child. Moody will be charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.

 

