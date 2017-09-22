Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on Hwy 501 near Forestbrook Rd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being hit by a pickup truck on Hwy 501.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with highway patrol says the crash happened around 6:19 a.m. Friday as a Ford F-150 was merging onto Hwy 501 North from Forestbrook Road. The truck hit the pedestrian, who was standing in the road illegally, according to Cpl. Collins.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released at this time and Cpl. Collins says no charges will be brought against the driver of the pickup truck.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews and state troopers cleared the scene where Forestbrook Road merges onto Hwy 501 North.

Horry County: Forestbrook Rd merging onto US 501 north will be slowed due to crash involving pedestrian. Using alt route is suggested. — Trooper Sonny SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 22, 2017