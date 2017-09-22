StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Warm and muggy with a few afternoon showers and storms, then clearing out for the weekend. A weak upper level disturbance could produce a few isolated showers and thunderstorms again today but chances are lower than what we had onThursday. High pressure over the southern Great Lakes will bring drier but continued warm air across the Carolinas for the weekend. Highs will top out in the lower 80s for the beaches to the mid 80s inland. This sunny, warm weather will continue through next week.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and muggy with isolated pm thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, muggy with patchy fog. Lows 66-70.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.