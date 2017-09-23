35th annual Mullins golden leaf festival aids in boosting economy

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Residents came out to enjoy family fun at the 35th annual golden leaf festival in Mullins Saturday.

The festival originally began as a celebration for the end of the tobacco growing season, over the years its grown to be a celebration for the first weekend of fall.

Organizers told News13 this event is not only a fun weekend for Mullins residents but it also is great for the Economy in the town

“It really helps our restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores,” Festival chairman Holly Jackson. “It has been hot people have bought ice like you wouldn’t believe that is why it does help Mullins.”