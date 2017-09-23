35th annual Mullins golden leaf festival aids in boosting economy

By Published:

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Residents came out to enjoy family fun at the 35th annual golden leaf festival in Mullins Saturday.

The festival originally began as a celebration for the end of the tobacco growing season, over the years its grown to be a celebration for the first weekend of fall.

Organizers told News13 this event is not only a fun weekend for Mullins residents but it also is great for the Economy in the town

“It really helps our restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores,” Festival chairman Holly Jackson. “It has been hot people have bought ice like you wouldn’t believe that is why it does help Mullins.”

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s