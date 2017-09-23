Conway walk spreads awareness of Horry County opioid epidemic

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people walked through downtown Conway to spread awareness about the opioid epidemic in Horry County.

Almost 100 people, including many recovering addicts, took part in the “Addicts’ Lives Matter” walk on Saturday morning. Voices of Recovery and the Lighthouse Behavioral Health Center hosted the event. Organizers said, given the heroin crisis in Horry County, they want to make sure community members know where they can get help. “I struggled with opiates for over 10 years,” said Thomas Brent with Voices of Recovery. “I just hope other people who are struggling can find the same serenity and peace that I have.”