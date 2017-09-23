Fire dept. volunteer with cerebral palsy gets new wheelchair

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Several local firefighters have been raising money to get a new wheelchair for one of their own, since March. They’ve finally reached their goal.

Roy Luther is a volunteer with the Surfside Beach and Myrtle Beach fire departments. He also has cerebral palsy. After months of fundraising, he received a new wheel chair on Thursday. Unlike his old chair, it allows Roy to stand upright, rotate while standing, recline, and lay down. Roy said his new chair is much more comfortable. Now that he has it, he said he can’t wait to help out more at the fire house. “Days like today, me being able to stand before you and give this interview, it just goes to show that anything is possible with God and with people that love you, and support you, and believe in you,” said Luther.

Roy received almost $6,000 for the chair through a GoFundMe page, and thousands more in individual donations.