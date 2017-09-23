Florence County Museum announces 2018 art competition

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Museum is now accepting artist submissions for the 2018 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition.

The Pee Dee Regional is South Carolina’s longest running art competition. This year’s competition is sponsored by Chik-Fil-A.

According to a press release, any artist wishing to enter the competition may do so online at flocomuseum.org/pee-dee-regional.

Each artist may obtain a competition schedule and prospectus at flocomuseum.org, or by visiting the Florence County Museum at 111 West Cheves St, Florence.

Artists are able to submit up to four entries during online registration for $12.50 per entry. Any current museum members who wish to enter the competition are able to submit two entries at no cost.

All online submissions are due by 10 p.m. on Friday, November 3.

The first place cash prize of $1000 will be awarded by Chik-Fila-A during the exhibition’s opening reception on Thursday, January 25, 2018.

The exhibit and reception will be held at the Florence County Museum Waters Gallery, located at 135 South Dargan St.

Anyone looking for more information is asked to contact the Florence County Museum at 843-676-1200.