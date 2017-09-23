Fort Bragg Black Hawk forced to land after civilian drone collision over NYC

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne helicopter was forced to land after it was hit by a civilian drone over New York City Thursday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in “congested airspace” and involved a UH 60 Black Hawk that was being used to support security at the United Nations, a Fort Bragg official told CBS North Carolina.

The damaged helicopter was near Midland Beach at an altitude of 500 feet and was alongside another Black Hawk when the incident happened, according to NJ.com.

The helicopter, which has been grounded since the incident, sustained damage to the main blade and windows. No one was injured.

The Black Hawk was able to land in New Jersey at the Linden Airport, officials said. WNYW reported that part of the drone was later found in the Black Hawk’s oil cooler.

The drone was operating illegally, according to the New York Post.

Repair parts were sent on Friday and Fort Bragg officials expect to have the helicopter repaired by mid-day Saturday.

The FAA was notified about the incident, which officials said was an accident and that the Black Hawk was not targeted.

It’s unknown who was operating the drone.