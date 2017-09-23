Grand Strand Humane Society’s “Name your adoption fee” event this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society is hosting a “Name your adoption” fee event the weekend of Sept. 23 to Sept. 24.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, all shelter pets are available for adoption with a fee that you decide.

This event lasts until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 24.

The Grand Strand Humane Society provides pets the services needed to be move-in ready, including spay/neuter, micro-chipping, de-worming, flea topical, and vaccinations.

The Grand Strand Humane Society is open from 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is located at 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach.