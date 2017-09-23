Maryland Rep. campaigning for president in Myrtle Beach Saturday

By Published:
John Delaney
In this photo taken Dec. 3, 2015, Sen. John Delaney, D-Md. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Delaney says he's running for president, instead of governor or re-election in 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Rep. John Delaney is campaigning in South Carolina and Iowa this weekend.

Delaney, who announced he is running for president in July, is scheduled to deliver remarks to the Horry County Democratic Party Shore Dinner in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Saturday night.

He will be in Audubon, Iowa, on Sunday for the Audubon County Democratic Party annual fundraiser.

On Monday, he’ll be meeting and greeting with Democrats in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He started campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire last month.

The third-term congressman announced in July he would be running for the Democratic nomination for president, instead of for governor of Maryland or re-election to his House seat in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s