Mother of dead infant found in Fountain Inn arrested

By Published:
(Source: WSPA)

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fountain Inn Police Department reports that the mother of a baby that was found dead in a home earlier this week has been arrested.

According to a report from the police department, officers arrested Jamie Melissa Wilson, 41 of Fountain Inn and charged her with murder/homicide by child abuse.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office found the baby’s decomposing body on Monday during an eviction.

Related: Baby found dead in SC apt. was there nearly a year 

An interview with the mother of the deceased child revealed that the baby was born in October of 2016 and was placed in a hoodie, then a trash bag, then a storage tote.

Additional information from the interview with the mother determined that the baby stopped breathing after it was born. The body was concealed and nobody called to get medical help.

The investigation was conducted with the help of SLED Special Victim’s Unit/Child Fatalities.

Wilson has not been given a bond amount. She is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s