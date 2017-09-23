Mother of dead infant found in Fountain Inn arrested

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Fountain Inn Police Department reports that the mother of a baby that was found dead in a home earlier this week has been arrested.

According to a report from the police department, officers arrested Jamie Melissa Wilson, 41 of Fountain Inn and charged her with murder/homicide by child abuse.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office found the baby’s decomposing body on Monday during an eviction.

An interview with the mother of the deceased child revealed that the baby was born in October of 2016 and was placed in a hoodie, then a trash bag, then a storage tote.

Additional information from the interview with the mother determined that the baby stopped breathing after it was born. The body was concealed and nobody called to get medical help.

The investigation was conducted with the help of SLED Special Victim’s Unit/Child Fatalities.

Wilson has not been given a bond amount. She is being held at the Laurens County Detention Center.