Recovery rally in Florence provides support for addicts

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – To recognize September as national recovery month, The Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR) organization held its annual recovery rally in Florence Saturday.

Their mission is to support long term recovery from substance use disorders through education, and services to promote healthy and drug free individuals.

“After someone goes to treatment we step in and provide recovery support services, and we offer to talk to them,” said FAVOR board member Frank Mcintyre. “We want to show them recovery resources, take them to meetings if that’s what they’d like, and let them know that there is life after treatment.”

And the recovery efforts will continue, with more events similar to this one in the spring of 2018.