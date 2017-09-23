Train kills North Carolina woman who lifted track cross arm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina police say a woman was killed by a train after she got out of a car and lifted a railroad crossing gate.

Charlotte Police issued a news release saying the woman was a passenger in a Chevrolet car that approached a track with crossing arms down and lights flashing Friday night.

Officers pronounced Sarah Weagba Doe dead at the scene at 9:13 p.m.

Investigators say the car initially stopped, but Doe exited and lifted the cross arm so the car could pass. The car stopped on the other side of the track, and investigators say Doe was struck walking to get back in the car.

The Amtrak train stopped after the accident near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. No injuries were reported aboard the train.

