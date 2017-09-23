Water main break in Florence closes intersection of Edisto Dr and Wisteria Dr

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A water main break has closed the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria Drive in Florence. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

According to City of Florence Facebook post, the intersection is closed until further notice. Streets are closed at Brookwood Drive, Hillside Drive, Margaret Drive, and Ridgeland Drive.

No customers in that area are without service.

The city is working with SCDOT and SCE&G to locate all existing utilities, the post says.

Excavation is planned to begin Monday, September 25.