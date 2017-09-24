Two injured in Myrtle Beach shooting

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH  (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:03 p.m., in the area of Spivey Apartments, located at Kings St. and Spivey Ave.  Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived they found two victims who were injured.  One victim was taken to the hospital.  There is no word on the condition of either victims.

Investigators and crime scene officers are on-scene and have started an investigation into the shooting.

You are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department if you have any information.

