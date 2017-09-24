Myrtle Beach investigating homicide on Spivey Ave. Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach police report says officers were called to Spivey Avenue Sunday night after a deadly shooting.

Police initially released that they were investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening, but the report released Monday states that they responded to a homicide.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:03 p.m., in the area of Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue.

The police report states that when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a white Camry had collided with a light pole in Futrell Park and a person in the back seat of the vehicle appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Officers began chest compression until EMS arrived the the victim was taken to the hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.