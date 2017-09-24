Pregnant woman, baby dead after shooting on Spivey Ave

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office says a pregnant woman and her child died Sunday night after a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Michelle McSpadden with the Horry County Coroner’s Office says 22-year-old Jadasia Myers of Myrtle Beach died as a result of a gunshot wound this past weekend. Myers was pregnant when she was shot, and the baby, a daughter to be named Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

A Myrtle Beach police report says officers were called to Spivey Avenue Sunday night after a deadly shooting.

Police initially released that they were investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening, but the report released Monday states that they responded to a homicide.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:03 p.m., in the area of Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue.

The police report states that when officers arrived on scene, they discovered a white Camry had collided with a light pole in Futrell Park and a person in the back seat of the vehicle appeared to have a gunshot wound.

Officers began chest compression until EMS arrived the the woman was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department.