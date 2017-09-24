Community comes together to clean up Charlie’s Place before 2nd Annual Jazz Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – At least 30 people came together Friday for a community cleanup in preparation for next weekend’s Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival.

This is according to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post.

The cleanup took place at the historic Charlie’s Place site on Carver Street. Jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Little Richard all performed at the location in Myrtle Beach.

The 2nd Annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival runs September 29th through October 1, along Carver Street, between 18 and 21st Avenues North.

The event includes food and live music.

For more details, visit http://myrtlebeachjazzfest.com/.