Community members honor Gold Star mothers in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina paid their respects to families in the Grand Strand who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

The Blue Star Mothers held their sixth annual Gold Star Mothers Ceremony at the Moose Lodge on Sunday. They held the event in honor of Gold Star Mother’s Day, which falls on the last Sunday of September.

“There is no pill, there is no shot to get rid of the pain that you feel,” said Wanda Phillips. She lost her son, Ron, nine years ago, while he was serving in Iraq. He died two days before he was supposed to come home from the army for a two-week break. “Ron was the glue that put everything together and everybody together. Most times he was just silly, always had us laughing. I miss that joy, that piece of joy that he brought to the family,” Phillips said.

This is the sixth year Phillips has attended the Gold Star Mothers Ceremony. She says it helps her heal just a little bit more every year. “They make sure that our soldiers are not forgotten. It lets you know that they’re here and they care. It means a lot to me, it really does.”

“We have some mothers that it’s recent, and some that it’s been several years. No matter what, the wound is deep”, said Carol Dion, vice president of the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina. The ceremony honored eight Gold Star Mothers, each of whom shared memories of their fallen soldiers. Dion says she doesn’t know their pain but just wants Gold Star Mothers to know she cares. “We don’t know exactly what they feel but our heart breaks for them because for the grace of God, it could any one of us that gets that knock on the door.”

Yet, Phillips is hopeful that that life-changing day nine years ago wasn’t the end. “I just have to trust that God knows what he’s doing. And hopefully we’ll see them again. I have to rest in that,” said Phillips.

The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina will be collecting items for Hero Boxes on Saturday, September 30th, at the Lowe’s in Murrells Inlet.