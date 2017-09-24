Crews battle overnight house fire on Lighthouse Way in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a house fire overnight in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post, the fire was at a home on Lighthouse Way in the Plantation Pointe area. Crews had the fire under control within an hour.

There were no reported injuries.

According to Lt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, his crews responded as “automatic aid” with the crews from Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating this incident.

(Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

 

