Eight people injured in Tennessee church shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Officials say there are at least 8 people injured on scene of a church shooting in the Nashville area.

Nashville fire department spokesman Joseph Pleasant tells the Tennessean newspaper that at least six to eight people were hurt and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. The nature of the injuries weren’t immediately known.

Most of the injured are over 65-years-old. All have been transported to area hospitals.

Medical personnel on scene are calling it a mass casualty situation.

A dispatcher quoted by the newspaper said that the scene was still “active” at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ as of 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

A Nashville police spokesman didn’t immediately answer a telephone call or respond to an email on the shooting.

Roads around the church are shut down.

