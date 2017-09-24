Florence salvation army opens new location

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Salvation Army upgraded and moved to a new location in Florence this weekend. The new store is at 1721 W Palmetto St., and The Salvation Army said this new store has much more space and creates a better shopping experience.

“We have a bright, really nice building,” said Major Michael Rodgers with The Salvation Army. “It is probably two-thirds larger or better than what we had before, and the parking lot is very good. You won’t lose your car in a pot hole.”

Rodgers said one of the main benefits to having a new store is that it creates more variety for shoppers, which allows them to help more people who are less fortunate. With a bigger space and more support, they’ll also be able to give more to programs like their clothing vouchers.

“If somebody is in need, they go to our office, we give them a voucher, and they can come own and get clothes,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers also mentioned that this type of place provides the local support that people need.

“All of our resources that come directly from this community are able to be put back in the community,” said Rodgers.

If you are in need of assistance, you can visit The Salvation Army office at 2210 Hoffmeyer Rd. in Florence.