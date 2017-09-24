Horry County Fire Rescue hosts smoke alarm blitz

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue completed a Smoke Alarm Blitz in Conway Saturday.

According to a Horry County Fire Rescue Facebook post, crews on the B-shift from Station 8, Rescue 3, and Station 43, along with Investigators Cyganiewicz, Rice, Williams, and Chief Bell visited 24 homes in the Juniper Bay area. They were able to install 81 smoke alarms and provide fire safety education materials to the residents.

Two residents even delivered a special thank you to Captain Greg Rogers and Firefighter Beth Petty for installing the smoke alarms.