Local photographer captures magical moment at the Skywheel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local photographer Kelly Matthews helped one man surprise his fiancee during a magical moment involving the Myrtle Beach Skywheel.

New Jersey couple Matt and Adrianna were photographed by Matthews last week.

The couple was originally pregnant with twins, when they lost one of the babies.

To see Adrianna smile again, Matt promised his fiancee that he would “light up the sky” to reveal the sex of thier baby… and used the Myrtle Beach Skywheel, and one million LED lights, to do so.

Matthews told WBTW this event was truly special to capture. “When Matt called me and explained his plans for the big reveal, my heart almost burst! I was so excited…[and] it was magical! I’m so thankful and honored that Matt found me and had me capture these moments!”

You can see all of the photos sent to WBTW by Matthews in the gallery below.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Skywheel Gender Reveal View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography) (Credit: Kelly Marie Photography)