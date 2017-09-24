Man charged in NC hit-and-run after 7 hurt, 2 in critical condition

DURHAM N.C. (WNCN) — Two pedestrians are listed in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Durham police report.

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Auto Drive, near La Luna nightclub.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Hugo Romero Robles was later apprehended at an apartment complex after an employee from the club followed him.

An off-duty police officer who was at the scene did call for back-up after seeing several people struck.

Authorities say Robles drove away from the scene in a white sedan to Duke Manor apartments where Durham police officers responded, taking the man into custody.

Police tell CBS North Carolina, out of the seven struck, two are listed in critical at Duke Medical Center while the five others were transported to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill with non-life threatening injuries.

Robles has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run.