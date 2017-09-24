Mother and boyfriend arrested, charged in missing 11-month-old investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The mother of the missing 11-year-old baby from Myrtle Beach and her boyfriend have been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.

Ladasha Harriett and Daquan Simmons have both been charged with homicide by child abuse.

As we previously reported, Myrtle Beach Police began investigating this case after receiving information concerning the disappearance of the 11-month-old. Myrtle Beach Police did report that they had suspected foul play in this case.

On Friday, the mother was taken into custody in Columbia.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.