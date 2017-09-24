Warrants: 9-month-old baby was beat to death by mother’s boyfriend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, warrants released by Myrtle Beach police say the baby was beat to death by the mother’s boyfriend.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the remains of a child were found in the Socastee area on Saturday. Fowler says the baby died on or about July 15 at an unknown time and the death is being investigated as a homicide. The baby’s remains were sent to Charleston to determine the cause of death.

A child was reported missing Wednesday to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Police said the child, who would have been 11-months-old, had not been seen since July. The remains found Saturday were of a 9-month-old baby, believed to be the missing child.

The mother of the missing 11-month-old baby, Ladasha Harriett, 19, of Myrtle Beach, and Harriett’s boyfriend, Daquan Simmons, 22, are both charged with homicide by child abuse.

Warrants state that Simmons is accused of beating the infant on July 15, 2017, causing the child’s death. After the baby died, Simmons and Harriett disposed of the 9-month-old’s body and “made efforts to conceal the infant’s remains from discovery.”

Warrants for the baby’s mother state she allowed Simmons to beat the infant and failed to seek help or medical attention for the child. During an interview on September 23, Harriett told police that she witnessed her baby pass away, then placed the infant in a car seat and allowed Simmons to leave their apartment with the deceased child. According to warrants, Simmons and Harriett met up the day after the baby died and “buried the baby in the ground in a wooded area.”

As was previously reported, Myrtle Beach Police began investigating this case after receiving information concerning the disappearance of the 11-month-old. Myrtle Beach Police did report that they had suspected foul play in this case.

Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police posted a video to the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page asking anyone with more information to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On Friday, the mother was taken into custody in Columbia.

