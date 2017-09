DOVESVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a plane has crashed in Darlington County.

According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down off of Dovesville Highway around 2 p.m. Sunday.

There was only one person in the plane, who received only minor injuries.

The plane is a small, privately-owned aircraft.

Darlington County Sheriff’s have reached out the FAA about this incident.