South Carolina hospitals prepare to receive Hurricane Maria patients

(WBTW) – South Carolina’s hospitals and local, state, and military agencies are preparing to receive patients evacuated from Hurricane Maria’s path.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Forestry Commission, 12 regional hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Palmetto state will be receiving the patients.

Military aircraft will be bringing an unknown number of patients to the state. First responders will receive the patients and transport them to the medical facilities as soon as they arrive.

The US Department of Defense’s Federal Coordination Center and the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Incident Management Team are coordinating this effort, the press release says.

This is the first time in history that a Department of Defense staffed Federal Coordination Center has been activated.