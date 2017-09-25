Bennettsville Police Chief visits OH teen fighting cancer

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – This past week, the Bennettsville Police Chief made a special stop to visit a teen in Ohio battling cancer.

News13’s sister station in Ohio, WKBN, recently talked to the East Liverpool teen who’s dream is to become a police officer. The 15-year-old was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma back in November, WKBN reports.

The local police department learned about Gavin Campbell’s fight and decided they wanted to help him collect patches from different police departments in the area. The social media post that went up 10 days ago solicited national attention and nearly 4,000 shares on Facebook.

While Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller was on vacation in Ohio last week, he had the opportunity to meet Gavin and passed along a few patches from the Bennettsville Police Department and a SORT patch to add to his collection.

“Chief told Gavin that we are always looking for strong men and women to join our team and look forward to hear from him in the future. Gavin is an inspiration to all of us to always keep fighting and never give up on your dreams,” the post on the Bennettsville Police Department Facebook page stated.