Blitz Rankings, Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the Top 10 teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we head into Week 6 of the high school football season.
Chris Parks:
- Dillon (5-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (6-0)
- Lamar (6-0) +1
- Scotland County (3-1) +2
- Hartsville (4-1)
- Carvers Bay (5-1) +3
- Hemingway (5-0) +1
- Conway (4-1) -5
- Lake View (4-1) +1
- Socastee (4-1) NR
Dropped out: Latta (4-2)
Julia Morris:
- Dillon (5-0) +1
- Lamar (6-0) +1
- North Myrtle Beach (6-0) +1
- Scotland County (3-1) +1
- Hemingway (5-0) +4
- Hartsville (4-1)
- Conway (4-1) -5
- Lake View (3-1)
- Carvers Bay (5-1) +1
- Socastee (4-1)
Dropped out: Latta (4-2)