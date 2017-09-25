Blitz Rankings, Week 6

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the Top 10 teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as we head into Week 6 of the high school football season.

Chris Parks:

  1. Dillon (5-0)
  2. North Myrtle Beach (6-0)
  3. Lamar (6-0) +1
  4. Scotland County (3-1) +2
  5. Hartsville (4-1)
  6. Carvers Bay (5-1) +3
  7. Hemingway (5-0) +1
  8. Conway (4-1) -5
  9. Lake View (4-1) +1
  10. Socastee (4-1) NR

Dropped out: Latta (4-2)

Julia Morris:

  1. Dillon (5-0) +1
  2. Lamar (6-0) +1
  3. North Myrtle Beach (6-0) +1
  4. Scotland County (3-1) +1
  5. Hemingway (5-0) +4
  6. Hartsville (4-1)
  7. Conway (4-1) -5
  8. Lake View (3-1)
  9. Carvers Bay (5-1) +1
  10. Socastee (4-1)

Dropped out: Latta (4-2)

