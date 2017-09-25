Cancer awareness walk, parade & rally planned in Kingstree

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Yashate Pendergrass joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about the “Beating Out Breast Cancer” event she has organized for Williamsburg County on Oct. 7, 2017. The event includes a walk, a parade and a rally. Pendergrass said she organized the event for the first time in 2016 as a way to help people in the community better understand the risk of cancer and the resources available for screenings and treatment in the area.

Pendergrass is a native of Williamsburg County. She hopes to get as many people and businesses involved as possible. The following press release provides more details and contact information for anyone looking to get involved.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause and prevention. Don’t miss “Beating Out Breast Cancer” Walk, Parade and Rally beginning at 8:00 a.m., Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Kingstree Parks and Recreation Center, 375 Nelson Boulevard in Kingstree, South Carolina. Following the walk, enjoy a lively parade which begins at 10:30 a.m., at the Williamsburg County Library, 215 North Jackson Street in Kingstree. Businesses, bike clubs and social clubs and other organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade. Show your support by decorating your ride in pink. Following the parade, attendees can participate in a Breast Cancer Rally. The rally will be held at 12:00 p.m., at the Kingstree Parks and Recreation Center. It features poets, live music, food, vendors and testimonials from breast cancer survivors and families of breast cancer fighters. At 1:00 p.m., there will be a balloon release in memory of those who have passed away after battling breast cancer. This event is organized by a team of individuals and led by Yashate Pendergrass. Pendergrass is a nurse and a soldier in the United States Army. “I felt an obligation to not just serve the United States, but to also serve my community,” said Pendergrass. If you are interested in sponsorship, applying to participate as a vendor or parade unit, purchasing a t-shirt or looking for volunteer opportunity, contact beatoutbreastcancer@gmail.com or call (843)356-3374, (843)372-4588 or (843) 244-1679. You can also find information on the event’s Facebook page, Beat Out Breast Cancer. All proceeds from this event will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation and The American Cancer Society!