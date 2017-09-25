Darlington County deputies arrest man accused in 3 burglaries

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested for three area burglaries.

Marcteze Demetrice Johnson, 23, of Hartsville, was charged with strong arm robbery, three counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny and one count of petit larceny after he was arrested on September 20.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, Johnson broke in to a business on South 5th Street in Hartsville on Sept. 3 and stole keys to a moving van, drove the van to a gas station on W. Bobo Newsome Highway. There, he reportedly entered the gas station and stole the cash register.

Eight days later, Johnson broke into the same business on South 5th Street and took a rental moving van and other items from the business.

On September 19, he entered another business on South 5th Street and took a moped.

All of the burglary incidents happened while he was on probation for attempted strong arm robbery, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.