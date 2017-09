DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Monday morning.

Lt. Robby Kilgo says the shooting happened around midnight in the Lydia area of Darlington County.

One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries, the press release states.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).